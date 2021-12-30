3 tips to overcome flight cancellations with a smile

Over the holidays, more than 2,800 flights were canceled due to COVID and a shortage of staffing for airports across the country. So what can fliers do when their flights are canceled? What is the best way to handle the stress at the moment?

Edyta Satchell, America’s Travel Wellness Expert, shares three tips on how to flight cancellations less painful when traveling.

Time is of the essence

You must contact your air carrier/travel agent immediately and ask for options. Another traveler will do the same and space is limited. Ask for options: flight rebooking, complimentary hotel stay, free meal.

Sweeten the deal

Airlines are fighting for your business and want to go above and beyond. So request extra frequent flyer bonus points, financial compensation, an upgrade on the next flight regardless of your traveler status (gold, silver or none).

It happened to Edyta many times and she was dissatisfied with the service. She filed a complaint online and received a significant amount of bonus points, a free upgrade, or even a financial voucher to use for her next flight.

Contact your travel insurance provider

Always carry your insurance benefits documents with you during travel so that you can quickly contact your insurance provider and ask for refunds. Every good insurance benefit will cover trip cancellations, trip disruptions, trip delays, lost luggage, medical emergencies, global pandemic, and other stuff. Always ready the fine print for exceptions!

