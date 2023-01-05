3 important tips to know before traveling in 2023

With the new year in full swing, it's time to start planning for this year's vacations or weekend getaways.

Travel wellness expert Edyta Satchell shares some important tips on how to plan the perfect trip in 2023.

1. Select your destination

Look for the key destinations of importance to you. It may be a sports events destination, your great life events celebration.

Trending destinations this year: Dubai, Qatar (due to FIFA championships last December), Easter Europe (Christmas markets, heritage travel), London (King's Charles III coronation on May 6), The Caribbean (it's always a popular destination.)

2. Stay healthy and well

Beauty routine during travel – face sheet masks, thicker layer of cream and lotion, hand sanitizing wipes, inside-out hydration.

Healthy nutrition rich in water - watermelons, salad, cucumbers, 8 glasses of water a day, eliminate greasy, heavy food like burgers, and fries when you travel.

3. Travel safety and security

Buy travel insurance that covers your US domestic and international travel all year long, it will save you a lot of money instead of buying insurance every time you travel.

Make copies of the most important documents in case they get lost, like passports, visa, insurance cards, medical cards, Covid vaccination cards

Check rules for Covid and other vaccines that are required in destinations

For more travel tips and tricks, visit finelle.com.