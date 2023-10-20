Watch Now
3 Eerie-sistible Healthy Halloween Bites

Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 20, 2023
Halloween season is here, and grocery store aisles are loaded with Halloween candy. For those looking for more balance in their diet while still having some spooky fun, Blue Cross Blue Shield is here to help.

Shanthi Apello, a health and wellness spokesperson and registered dietitian at Blue Cross Blue Shield, shares some healthy Halloween-themed treats that don't involve heavy amounts of sugar.

  • “Candy Corn” Parfait 
  • Jack-o’-Lantern Stuffed Peppers 
  • Mummy Avocado Toast 

To find all of these recipes and more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

