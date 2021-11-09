2nd annual Raising Hope (at home) to raise funds for Catholic Charities West Michigan

Catholic Charities West Michigan will be hosting the second annual Raising Hope (at home) event on November 18.

The Raising Hope (at home) event will raise awareness and funds for the more than 25 social service programs by Catholic Charities West Michigan and through these programs help more than 37,000 individuals each year.

Attendees will hear a keynote by Bill Barkeley, author, speaker and deaf-blind adventurer, as well as from Bishop Walkowiak and CCWM clients, who have been personally affected from the support provided through their programs.

The program will end with a special performance by the Catholic Central High School Choir.

The event is free to attend, so CCWM is asking for attendees to make a donation if able. All of the money raised will go directly to neighbors in need in West Michigan.

Raising Hope will start at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit ccwestmi.org/raising-hope or call 616-456-1443.