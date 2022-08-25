28th Street Metro Cruise returns on August 26 and 27

After cancellations due to the pandemic and high temperatures, the 17th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise returns to Kentwood on August 26 and 27.

Along with several classic cars to view, there will be activities for the kids like face painting, food trucks and vendors, and a vehicle extraction demonstration. Not to mention 11 live bands will be performing on the main stage throughout the day.

There will also be a Dream Wheels event, which is a red-carpet concourse-style event featuring 15 cars all very rare, pristine, and with remarkable stories.

The main event sites are Rogers Plaza and Woodland Mall. They'll be open on Friday from 2-9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.