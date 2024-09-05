21st annual Mayor's Grand River Cleanup takes place Sept. 7-14

The Mayor's Grand River Clean Up is coming up this weekend, and it's a chance to improve the river that gives Grand Rapids its name.

Individuals, groups, and more can sign up to adopt sites along the river to clean up trash anytime between September 7-14.

The 21st Annual Mayors' Grand River Cleanup kickoff event will start on Saturday at Sixth Street Park from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hear about the health of the waterways from local leaders, including elected officials, WMEAC’s Director of Engagement Marshall Kilgore, and WMEAC’s Interim Executive Director Elaine Sterrett-Isely

The event will be followed by river cleanup, lunch, and a small after-party.

To sign up to volunteer, visit wmeac.org.

