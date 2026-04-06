2026 Warrior Awards recognizes human trafficking survivors and victim advocacy

Leslie King is a human trafficking survivor and founder of Sacred Beginnings. The organization is the first survivor-led, peer mentored program in Michigan to provide a place of hope and healing to victims of human trafficking. With proximity to waterway access and an international border as well as a large agricultural sector, Michigan ranks among the top states with the most victims.

Sacred Beginnings celebrates and recognizes victims and advocates of human trafficking and exploitation at the local level during the Warrior Awards. The community is invited to attend this year's event, held Friday, April 24 from 6 to 9 P.M. at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids.

Attendees will hear from Leslie and survivors as they share their stories and how the community can get involved. The event will also feature a silent auction that includes gift cards to local restaurants and businesses, museums, and more. Hors-d'oeuvres will be provided during the evening.

The event aims to raise $150,000 to benefit Sacred Beginnings and renovate their Home Base facility. Opened in 2021, Home Base offers drop-in services to victims and provides victims a space to receive support and resources as they navigate an exit strategy.

Tickets are $75 per person, and formal attire is suggested. Tickets can be purchased online at sbtp.org/gala.

Leslie sat down with Michelle to share more.

To report a suspected case of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

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