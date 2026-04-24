2026 Meijer LPGA Classic tickets now on sale

The Meijer LPGA Classic is returning again this summer for a twelfth year at Blythefield Country Club. This year's golf event will be held June 18 through 21.

The golf event is an LPGA tour event that brings 144 of the top female golf players globally. The event is in partnership with Meijer and through their Simply Give program, supporting local food pantries and fighting food insecurity throughout the Midwest.

The Kraft Heinz Pavilion will be open this year, featuring delicious food and beverage items for patrons to enjoy as they watch the tournament between the 17th green, 18th tee, and 5th tee. The Pavilion also features a viewing deck with lounge and tiered seating for comfortable, front-row views of the tournament. J. Brewer's will also offer food from Meijer chefs and local restaurants off the fourth fairway with terrace views of the course.

Tickets for the Kraft Heinz Pavilion are $50 for adults and $10 for children ages five and under. J. Brewer's tickets are $90 for adults and $10 for children ages five and under.

General admission tickets for the tournament are $10 per day, and tournament-long tickets are $25 per person. Children 17 and under receive free admission with a ticketed adult.

Visit meijerlpgaclassic.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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