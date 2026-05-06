2026 Artist Cohort exhibition from Hammerspace Gallery opens with "Still, I try"

Hammerspace Gallery features pop-up art exhibits in downtown Grand Rapids with different partner venues, bringing art to an interactive space where the community can engage in a way that exceeds observation. The latest exhibition presented by the gallery, "Still, I try" wil be the first in the 2026 Artist Cohort Showcase.

The Artist Cohort from Hammerspace is a year-long program for emerging and mid-career artists who wish to grow their career from community support while maintaining sustainability. Artists who participate in the cohort receive feedback and support to continue their development. "Still, I try" explores how life is held together when things become overwhelming.

The exhibition is family-friendly and will have hands-on art activities for all ages, as well as light snacks. The exhibit will take place on Saturday, May 9 from 3 to 6 P.M. at Do Not Start's space, located at 1265 Godfrey Ave.

There is no admission fee to attend the gallery, although donations are suggested. Visit hammerspacegallery.com for more information.

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