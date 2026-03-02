2026 Ada/Forest Hills Extravaganza Returns This Weekend

ADA, Mich. — The heart of the Ada business community will be on full display this Saturday, March 7, as the Ada Business Association hosts the 2026 Ada/Forest Hills Extravaganza. Held at Ada Christian School from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., this annual showcase will feature more than 90 local businesses and organizations under one roof, offering a one-stop shop for neighbors to discover the diverse services available in the Ada and Forest Hills area.

The Extravaganza kicks off with the energy of the Forest Hills Central Drumline at 8:50 a.m. and continues with a rotating schedule of live performances on the main stage. Attendees can enjoy HMD Dance at 9:30 a.m., followed by David Matthew Studios at 11:00 a.m., and a finale from the Ada Dance Academy at 12:20 p.m. Younger guests will also have the chance to participate in a "Wimee" read-aloud at 10:15 a.m. or watch the high-flying antics of juggler Nick Thomas at 11:45 a.m.

Beyond the stage, the 2026 event includes several dedicated spaces for hands-on engagement including a Kid’s Zone featuring a free Family VR Experience from BattleGR, a mural project with the Ada Arts Council, and a "Touch-a-Truck" display with vehicles from the Ada Fire Department and Kent County Sheriff’s Department. Children can also enjoy meet-and-greets with Rapunzel and Belle during the Princess Experience or receive free hair styling from Heidi Christine’s Salon. A custom Ada Covered Bridge LEGO build will be available for one set per family while supplies last, and local athletes will lead sports demos for soccer, hockey, and basketball throughout the morning.

Admission and parking for the event are free. For more information and a full schedule of performances, visit adabusinessassociation.com.