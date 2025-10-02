2025 Gallagher Talk to bring inspiration and impact to community conversation

The Gallagher Talk is the Catholic Information Center's signature annual event, named after former CIC director Father Joseph V. Gallagher, CSP. It is an event that is undergoing a re-imagining for 2025, aiming to bring community conversation, creativity, and impact at the local level.

This year, speaker, author, and host of The Gloria Purvis Podcast, Gloria Purvis, will serve as the keynote speaker with her address, "The Role of Compassion in a Divided World". It will highlight how amid today's divisive society, there is still hope in healing and unity.

In addition, immersive mission exhibits, live music, and refreshments will be available to those in attendance.

This year's Gallagher Talk will be Wednesday, October 15 from 6 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at the Catholic Information Center, located at 360 Division Avenue Suite 2A in Grand Rapids.

Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple.

Dat Tran, C.S.P., Executive Director, Catholic Information Center and Rector of the Cathedral of Saint Andrew, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and its growth.

Visit grcic.org for more information and to register. You can also find them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok