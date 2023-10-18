2023 Fall Recycling Guide: What can & can't be repurposed, reused, and recycled

In the fall, many people buy apple cider, Halloween costumes, disposable tableware, and so much more to celebrate the season. However, what many people don't do is recycle a majority of these items.

The Kent County Department of Public Works has launched its fall recycling guide to help residents ensure recyclable and hard-to-dispose-of materials don’t end up in a landfill this fall.

The 2023 Fall Recycling Guide is part of the DPW’s efforts to familiarize Kent County residents with items that can be placed in their recycling bins to move toward the goal of reducing landfill waste by 90 percent by 2030.

Items like cider jugs, paper cups, cartons, certain plastics, and cardboard boxes can be placed in curbside recycling bins and eventually repurposed. Items like soup and broth cartons, rigid plastics and metal cans and tins for pie filling, can also be recycled.

If an item can’t be recycled, there are other options for residents to avoid contributing to the landfill. The DPW also offers tips for what to do with Halloween costumes and wigs, sweaters and coats, as well as clothing that’s been outgrown by children.

The DPW’s 2023 Fall Recycling Guide can be found online at reimaginetrash.org.