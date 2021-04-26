2021 Spring Soiree shopping event raising money for Alzheimer's Association

You can do double duty while refreshing your wardrobe or picking out gifts at an upcoming event, the 2021 Spring Soiree. Neiman Marcus and the Alzheimer's Association have teamed up for a shopping event to raise money for the organization.

The 2021 Spring Soiree will take place in-store at Neiman Marcus in Troy from 2-7 p.m. on May 5. Or shop online May 5-9.

On May 5, enjoy a fashion illustration by Nicole Jarecz, a book signing by Laurie Tennent, a musical performance by DJ Jarred Sykes, a socially distanced lounge, gift engraving personalization on products, and a raffle to win prizes.

Plus, for every purchase made at Neiman Marcus, 10% of the funds made during the event will be donated to Alzheimer's Association.

Learn more at springsoiree21.givesmart.com.