2020 USA Masters Games returns to Grand Rapids

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the 2020 USA Masters Games return to West Michigan, bringing along some of the best athletes from across the country.

The USA Masters Games is a multisport, Olympic-style event for athletes 21 and older. The event features athletes from 35 states competing in 24 events in 20 sports at 20 venues across West Michigan.

The 2020 Masters Games was supposed to take place on June 19-28, 2020, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

The USA Masters Games will be held in conjunction with the Meijer State Games - Summer Games, whose main weekend also is June 24-27. Athletes 21 and older registering for the Summer Games will automatically be registered to compete in the USA Masters Games.

Event winners who compete in both the Masters and State Games will receive medals from the USA Masters Games for most sports events, with a few sports also issuing medals for the State Games.

No qualification is necessary to compete in the USA Masters Games, and all athletes 21 and older are welcome regardless of ability.

Athletes can register for most USA Masters Games events until the day of the event, with registration information at usamastersgames.com/registration.

Athletes also can participate in the Opening Ceremony Friday, June 25, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Meijer Sports Complex in addition to a Saturday social event at LMCU Ballpark to watch the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Not an athlete? Sporting events are free to watch, and spectators can consult the individual sporting event listings for times, dates, and locations at usamastersgames.com/sports-lineup.