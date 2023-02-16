17th Michigan Winter Beer Festival returns to LMCU Ballpark on Feb. 25

Beer lovers won't want to miss this festival! The 17th Annual Michigan Brewers Guild Winter Beer Festival returns to LMCU Ballpark on February 25.

The ballpark will be filled with over 120 breweries, 720 beers, and 89 unique beer styles to choose from. A variety of food is also available for purchase, provided by the Whitecaps concessions team.

Live music will be provided by Steve Leaf & Co. and Nathan Walton and The Remedy, along with the Great Lakes Brass roaming the festival site prior to the annual singing of the Michigan Great Beer State Fight Song, Tapping of the Firkin, and Welcome Toast.

The event goes from 1 to 6 p.m. for the general public but opens at noon for VIP ticket holders.

Tickets cost $60 in advance, and $70 the day of. This event is only for people 21 and older.

To purchase tickets, visit MiBeer.com.