13th Annual Van Raalte Farm Civil War Muster happening Sept. 17 & 18

The sounds of battle will be heard throughout the Van Raalte Farm as the 13th annual Van Raalte Farm Civil War Muster takes place in Holland.

Experience the sights and sounds of these tumultuous years of the nation’s history: smell the powder, hear the boom of cannons, and talk to the famous generals and soldiers as they plan their assaults. Wander through the encampments of Confederate and Union soldiers, visit with civilians cooking over open fires, listen to the 1st Holland Regimental Band, or hang out at the Emerald Peacock, an authentic Civil War era saloon.

The 13th Annual Van Raalte Farm Civil War Muster will take place September 17-18 at Van Raalte Farm, located at 1076 East 16th Street.

The event is free to the public.

Learn more by visiting vanraaltefarmcivilwarmuster.com or following them on Facebook.