10 years later, see what's new and coming to Ada Village

A decade ago, village leaders came together to develop a new vision for Ada. The 200-year-old Ada is now a bustling community hub with shops, restaurants, events, and beautiful green spaces.

Kim Rantala and Liz Haan, Executive Director and Marketing Manager of Ada Business Association, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share upcoming events and new businesses coming to Ada.

Recent openings and new businesses coming to Ada include Artisan Fox Floral, Synchrony Health, Village Family Eyecare, Foxtail Coffee Co., Old National Mortgage, and GenAge Center.

Businesses opening this Fall include The Lark, Revolve Cycle, and the Ada Hotel.

Learn more about what’s happening in Ada Village by visiting adabusinessassociation.com.

