1-800-GOT-JUNK shares how to organize your items during spring cleaning

It's that time of year again for spring cleaning! Getting started on the whole process can stress people out, but thanks to the pros at 1-800-GOT-JUNK, people can make spring cleaning a breeze. Matt McKinney from 1-800-GOT-JUNK explains how people can use organization to their advantage when it comes to getting rid of unwanted items in the house.

1-800-GOT-JUNK says for anyone struggling to know what to get rid of during their spring cleaning, there are three categories items can be organized in:



One-Year Rule: If the item hasn't been used by anyone in the house for a whole year, get rid of it.

Junk Pile: If it's old, broken, damaged, or it won't be used, get rid of it.

Donations: If the item is in good condition, it can be sold at a garage sale or scheduled for pick-up at 1-800-GOT-JUNK.

When calling 1-800-GOT-JUNK to collect unwanted items, they'll take everything from inside and outside the house people no longer need. Items they take include but aren't limited to, TVs, electronics, furniture, small appliances, and more.

1-800-GOT-JUNK doesn't immediately take everything to a landfill either. They partner with 10 non-profits in West Michigan where they donate and repurpose items collected from pick-ups. 70 percent of the items they collect are repurposed and donated.

Learn more about the services they provide by visiting 1800gotjunk.com.

Sponsored by 1-800-GOT-JUNK.