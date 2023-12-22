More than 2.5 million Honda, Acura vehicles are under recall

Honda Motor's American arm is recalling approximately 2.6 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump issue that can make an engine inoperable while driving.

The recall affects some models of both Acura and Honda vehicles made from 2017 to 2020, according to a statement from Honda and documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. These include some Honda Accords, Civics, CR-Vs and more plus Acura ILX, MDX, NSX and more.

The fuel pump impeller on these cars was improperly molded, which can result in low-density impellers. Over time, Honda says, these can "deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, rendering the fuel pump inoperative."

SEE MORE: 2 million Tesla vehicles recalled: Autosteer feature lacked safeguards

Once the fuel pump module doesn't work, the car's engine can be affected, making it not start or stall while driving, the documents said. This could increase the chance of crashes or injuries, though Honda said it hasn't received any reports of either resulting from this issue.

As there aren't enough replacement parts for all 2.6 million vehicles at this time, American Honda says it will notify vehicle owners in stages to replace their fuel pumps at no cost, with the first stage of notifications starting in February 2024.

Vehicle owners can determine if their specific model is included in the recall by checking Honda and Acura's websites or by using each automaker's recall lookup feature.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com