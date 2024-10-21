Students in West Michigan schools were fed meat now under recall

WEST MICHIGAN — Millions of pounds of meat are under recall, and some students in West Michigan were fed products that are part of that recall.

BrucePac based in Oklahoma first announced the recall back on Oct. 9. It involves approximately 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

Some of these products were shipped to schools in Michigan. A few West Michigan locations made the list:



Bangor High School

East Rockford Middle School

The Quad at Ferris State University

Mildred C. Wells Academy (Benton Harbor)

Muskegon Catholic School

Pansophia Academy (Coldwater)

Weymouth Child Development (Charlotte)

FOX 17 reached out to those schools, asking what kind of meat they received, and whether the meat was served to students.

Rockford Public Schools and Muskegon Catholic Schools say they did serve some of the recalled products in September, weeks before the recall was issued. Both districts tell FOX 17 the recalled meat was in a chicken alfredo dish provided to students through the hot lunch program. Muskegon Catholic says the dish was served on September 17. Rockford schools did not provide a date when the recalled food was available.

In the weeks since, no student has reported any medical issues that have been tied to the recalled product.

Other schools that have responded to FOX 17 reported they pulled the impacted meat before it was served to students. So far that includes Ferris State University and Bangor Public Schools.

In a statement to the campus, Ferris State says the meats are typically made available in the 'grab-and-go' sections of the Quad dining hall and market store.

The recall involves foods produced between May 31 and Oct. 8. The USDA shared a 342-page list that includes hundreds of potentially affected foods. Items are included from stores including Trader Joe's, Costco, Target, and Walmart. Recalled foods can be identified by the establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inpsections.

Officials say impacted foods should be thrown away or returned to point of purchase for a refund.