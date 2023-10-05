Missouri teacher on leave after district discovers OnlyFans account

An English teacher at a Missouri high school was placed on leave after district officials found she was posting videos on the website OnlyFans to supplement her income. The site is a subscription-service platform for content creators, primarily those in the adult entertainment industry.

Brianna Coppage, 28, works at St. Clair High School in Franklin County, about 55 miles from St. Louis. In an interview with theSt. Louis Post-Dispatch, Coppage said she joined OnlyFans during the summer to supplement her teaching salary, which was about $42,000 last year, according to public records.

She said she’s made about $8,000 to $10,000 a month performing on the website.

"I’m very aware that I am probably never going to teach again," she told the Post-Dispatch. "I am sad about that."

Coppage said she was put on leave and her access to email and other school software was revoked as the district investigates.

In a statement, Superintendent Kyle Kruse said that the district was made aware that an employee may have posted inappropriate media.

SEE MORE: Black student's family sues Texas officials for suspension over hair

Kruse said legal counsel would investigate and take appropriate action according to board policy.

"There is this expectation that teachers should be the moral leaders of students, and I do not disagree with that," Kruse said.

Coppage told the Post-Dispatch that she decided to join OnlyFans because of its subscription-only business model to protect her identity. Coppage said she doesn't know how the district found her account.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com