Michigan true crime author Tobin T. Buhk celebrates newest book and dark side of state history

LANSING, Mich. — True crime author Tobin T. Buhk brought his latest book to Lansing's own Deadtime Stories Bookstore on Saturday afternoon. Buhk's latest book, "Cold Case Michigan," explores the dark side of the state's history.

“I'm here at Bedtime Stories to sign my books, the latest of which, which is number 13 in my catalog, is 'Cold Case Michigan,' where I take a look, I peel back the pages on some of the really most vexing unsolved crimes in Michigan history," Buhk said.

This latest book covers cold cases from across the state, but Buhk says the story he finds most compelling involves Dr. Frank Loomis.

“There is a case of a doctor, an anesthetist in 1927 Detroit who is accused of, tried, and not convicted of murdering his wife. And that case, for some reason or other, resonates with me," he said.

The mystery of who killed Loomis's wife, Grace, has gone unsolved for nearly 100 years and it's even stranger than fiction.

“It's a really a closed room mystery," he said. "The murder took place inside of a sealed house, and the motive that was proposed for this was the ‘other woman,’ which is a really fascinating kind of a scenario. And it took place in the 1920s. so the roaring twenties, so there were speakeasies and this kind of underground life that the doctor had gotten wrapped up in.”

Deadtime Stories owner Jenn Carpenter says she's always pleased to have Buhk stop by.

“Oh, we love having Tobin. This is his second time visiting us. He's written so many great books about true crime in Michigan, so we love having him," she said.

Carpenter says as COVID protocols allow, the bookshop would love to put together a schedule of author visits in the future.

“We’ve really only been doing them here and there as of late, but we're very excited to be able to put a regular schedule together, hopefully sometime in the near future," she said.

Buhk's latest book also includes the cold case killing of the politician Senator Warren Hooper and possible serial killers right here in Lansing in the 1970s. To learn more about these unsolved cases you'll have to read on.

