Michigan State's Mady Sissoko opens up a school in his home country of Mali

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State center Mady Sissoko opened a school and a well for clean drinking water in his home country of Mali in West Africa, so kids growing up in his village could have a better life.

The money Sissoko raised came from his Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) money.

"To do that over there is a very big deal. It's absolutely the best thing you could do for them," Sissoko said. "My village was down here, but now, it's on the map, everybody knows about it."

Sissoko said he first came up with the idea to build the school earlier this year, and in less than six months, the school is now open.

