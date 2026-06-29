Michigan State Police searching for missing Lyons Township man

LYONS TWP., Mich. — Michigan state police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Lyons Township man who has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police

Michael Lee Swenor, 54, was last seen leaving his home on Murphy Road in Lyons Township between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, to go for a walk. He has not returned home.

Swenor is diagnosed with schizophrenia, and authorities say there is concern for his well-being.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 175 pounds, with a slender build, balding and possible scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans, gray socks and size 10 Crocs.

Investigators believe Michael may be in the Muir or Ionia area and may be attempting to hitchhike to Marquette.

Anyone who has seen Swenor or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or call 911 immediately.

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