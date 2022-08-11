Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo signs new contract extension

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo is signing a contract extension with the university that adds up to $6.2 million a year.

MSU announced the extension Thursday saying that Izzo has agreed to the new contract.

“Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today’s announcement further demonstrates and renews this commitment,” said MSU Director of Athletics Alan Haller in a news release. “We have worked collaboratively to come up with a contract which benefits the University, coach Izzo and his family.

The five-year rollover contract includes a "non-performance related compensation" of $5.92 million and additional benefits that would total up to approximately $6.2 million a year.

Izzo has been with the team as head coach for 27 years, and he has a career record of 666-267.

“Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I’m ecstatic to sign this contract,” said Izzo. “It means a great deal to me that the Board of Trustees, President Stanley, Alan Haller and the University continue to have the confidence in our program as we strive to be not only the best men’s basketball team in the country, but to play a role in helping every program in the department achieve success."

The contract will need to be approved by the MSU Board of Trustees during their meeting on Sept. 9.

