Michaels will offer 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids this winter

If you love doing crafts with your kids during the holiday season, Michaels is offering 12 free online events for creating family-friendly projects.

These Winter Workshop Holiday Classes are meant for those with kids who are at least 6 years old and are scheduled to run from Dec. 1-12, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern. You will need to register your child for either all of the classes or whichever ones that interest you.

You will receive a reminder email 24 hours before the start of the class with a link to attend. If your child can’t attend the class at the start time, it will be recorded and can be accessed within 24-48 hours by visiting the Michaels website.

Projects that will be built in these online classes include holiday craft stick puppets, a mini winter diorama, a mixed media gingerbread house, clay winter animals and an ornament.

Michaels

While these virtual events are free, you will need to buy the supplies to make the crafts, so make sure you know what to purchase ahead of time. You’ll also want to download the templates and instructions ahead of time.

If your kids will be attending every event, you can purchase everything you need for all 12 classes in this Winter Workshop Bundle for $40. You can also shop for each event individually if your children will only be attending one or a few.

Michaels will also be holding a handful of in-store events for kids and adults every Sunday through Nov. 20, plus a bonus event on Saturday, Nov. 19. These events are being offered at all Michaels locations nationwide.

There is no need to register for these events ahead of time, just arrive at your local Michaels location at the time listed on the event page and be ready to craft! The events are listed below:

Are you looking forward to making some holiday crafts?

