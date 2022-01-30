Meet two of the candidates for Michigan House District 77

LANSING, Mich. — 2022 is a big year for elections even though it's not a national election year. There will be races across the state to represent Michiganders. In our neighborhoods, there are already two democratic candidates for District 77; Jon Horford and Logan Byrne.

30-year-old Horford is a native of Grand Ledge who played basketball for the University of Michigan and professionally in the NBA. Horford says his involvement with the community is one main reason he wants to run.

"Honestly, because I care, I see it as an extension of a lot of the public service sort of stuff that I've done for a long time," he said. "I spent over a decade training and mentoring kids, and I'm pretty active in the community and I want to be in the rooms where, you know, important decisions that are affecting people's day to day lives are being made.”

Although he hasn't held political office before, Horford has spent time shadowing local politicians like Rep. Angela Witwertt. He also attended the Michigan Political Leadership Program at Michigan State and serves in groups like Grand Ledge United and as a commissioner on the Grand Ledge Parks and Recreation Commission. Horford isn't running unopposed though.

27-year-old Logan Byrne who works as a law clerk for Ingham County and is on special assignment on the criminal cases linked to the flint water crisis, is also running. He says he wants to be a strong and reasonable voice in the legislature.

“My experience as an attorney and dedicated public servant has shown me what I need to know to advocate for the members of my community," he said. "As a dedicated public servant, I think it's important to listen to the members of the community and really understand what their needs are. And I want to advocate for them on day one. Ultimately, I want to be more than just a vote. I want to be a voice for the community."

The two candidates do more than just work.

“Another thing is that I'm a cook. I can't say that I'm a chef by any means, but since I was a teenager, I've made the meals for like Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas," Horford said. "My specialty is soups, actually."

Coincidentally Byrne cooks too.

“So he said he makes soup. I also love to cook. It's kind of a pastime of mine," Byrne said. "I make really good fried rice and egg rolls. I also make chocolates. Before going to undergrad, I was thinking about going to culinary school to be a pastry chef. And I've kind of just kept that on as just a nice little hobby.”

