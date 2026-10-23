Mattawan Family Seeks Answers After Fatal Crash Kills Two Teens

MATTAWAN, Mich. — The family of 16-year-old Aurora Ruckert, one of two Mattawan High School students killed in a crash early Sunday morning, is looking for answers as investigators continue working to determine exactly what happened in the hours leading up to the tragedy.

Authorities say five Mattawan High School students were inside a vehicle involved in a crash in Texas Township. Three students were injured, while two died at the scene.

Attorneys representing Aurora Ruckert's family confirmed she was one of the victims.

Ruckert, a sophomore at Mattawan High School, was remembered in her obituary as "a bright and beautiful light whose presence touched countless lives." The obituary also references the many unanswered questions that remain surrounding the crash.

One of the biggest unknowns, according to the family's attorneys, is what happened during the roughly six hours before the collision.

"There's a time period between about 9 p.m. and the time of the crash where there's very little known definitively about what happened," attorney Christopher Yates said.

FOX 17 sat down with attorneys Ven Johnson and Christopher Yates, whose firm is representing Ruckert's family. When asked what the family hopes to learn, Johnson said their goal is simple.

"The answer is the full and complete truth."

Among the questions attorneys say remain unanswered is who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

"What is unclear at this point in time is any definitive evidence on who was driving," Yates said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the driver. Attorneys say they have learned the vehicle involved in the crash belonged to Aurora's mother.

"Aurora was 16, so she was a licensed driver, and her mom had a 2008 vehicle that mom would allow Aurora to drive on occasion, and on this particular night," Johnson said.

Beyond determining who was behind the wheel, attorneys say they are also trying to piece together a timeline of where the teens were and what occurred in the hours before the crash.

"We need to see what the evidence is," Yates said.

The family's legal team says its investigation is focused on filling in the gaps between the time the teens were together Saturday evening and the crash early Sunday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has not publicly released additional details regarding who was driving or what may have led to the crash. FOX 17 has continued to reach out for updates but has not yet received a response.

As investigators continue their work, attorneys representing Ruckert's family say they remain focused on answering two key questions: where the teens were during those final hours and who was behind the wheel when the crash occurred.

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