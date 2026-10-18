2 Mattawan High School students killed, 3 others critically injured in crash

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Mattawan High School students were killed and three others were critically injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Texas Township, the sheriff's office says.

A vehicle with five Mattawan High School students was driving west on W. R Avenue near S. 2nd Street around 3:20 a.m. when it left the south side of the road and hit a tree, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says.

Two teens were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other students were hospitalized — two critical but stable and one in very critical condition.

Deputies say a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old died. A 16-year-old is in critical condition. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old are critical but stable. The families have been notified, the sheriff's office says.

"The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the students who lost their lives. Our thoughts are also with the injured students, their loved ones, and the students, teachers, and staff of Mattawan High Schools during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Michigan State Police, the Texas Township Fire Department and Life EMS assisted at the scene.

It's unclear at this time what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8774.

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