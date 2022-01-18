Mason Police Chief Don Hanson will retire in March after 28 years

MASON, Mich. — After 28 years of service, Mason Police Chief Don Hanson will retire in March.

Mason City Manager Deborah Stuart announced his retirement "with mixed emotions" at Monday night's City Council meeting.

His last day is March 31.

"So we will be starting the transition very quickly," Stuart said. "We'll be working to hopefully post next week — and starting conversations with the police department about what kind of candidate we're looking for."

Stuart said they're hoping to get the posting out as early as next week.

