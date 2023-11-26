Mandela: The Official Exhibition now on display at The Henry Ford

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — Mandela: The Official Exhibition is the major new global touring exhibition that takes visitors on a personal journey through the life of the world's most iconic freedom fighter and political leader. The Henry Ford is thrilled to welcome the exhibition to Michigan from October 21, 2023 to January 15, 2024.

The immersive and interactive experience features previously unseen footage, photos and the display of more than 150 historical artifacts and personal effects on loan from the Mandela family, museums and archives worldwide.

To learn more, visit https://www.thehenryford.org/