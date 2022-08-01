You Can Make Your Own Choco Tacos At Home With These Clever Recipes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If the news that the Choco Taco has been discontinued has put a damper on your summer fun, don’t worry — making your own version of the tasty ice cream treat is actually quite easy!

If you’re not familiar with the frozen dessert, the Choco Taco stuffs vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls into a waffle-cone “taco” that is then coated in chocolate and sprinkled with peanuts.

While it’s been popular on ice cream trucks since the 1980s, has been available at grocery stores nationwide and was even on Taco Bell’s menu a few times, Klondike says they had to discontinue the beloved treat so they can keep up with demand for their other products.

“The Klondike Choco Taco has unfortunately been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct pack sizes,” Klondike writes on their website. “Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing.”

If you can’t live without it and are up for the task, you can make your own version of a Choco Taco with just a few ingredients and a mini waffle maker, like this one from Dash for just $13.

If you want everything in your homemade Choco Tacos to be made from scratch, this recipe from A Cozy Kitchen calls for making the fudge, ice cream and waffle cone shell.

But it’s not necessary to do make everything yourself if you’d rather keep it simple.

The only thing you’ll be making from scratch with this recipe from SpoonForkBacon is the waffle cone batter, as you’ll use store-bought ice cream and milk chocolate chips. The waffle cone batter does call for a few ingredients, but once you have it made, the tacos come together pretty quickly.

For a version that’s also a bit different, you can follow this recipe for mini churro tacos from Ortega, which calls for just seven ingredients, most of which you likely already have on hand, like butter, sugar and cinnamon. You’ll also need mini taco shells, dark chocolate chips, ice cream and peanuts, but you do not need the waffle maker.

Thanks to the addition of cinnamon, Ortega’s recipe blends the classic Choco Taco’s ice cream flavors with that cinnamon-sugar combo that makes churros so delicious.

If you don’t want to make it yourself, the brand Enlightened is working on their own ice cream taco. While not available yet, you can sign up on their website to be notified when it’s released.

Of course, you can also grab some Drumstick ice cream cones, which, while not exactly the same, are made with similar ingredients, like vanilla ice cream, chocolate and a waffle cone.

