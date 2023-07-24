This comforter and sheet set is perfect for dorm rooms—and it’s on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you are getting your child ready to move into a dorm and begin college this fall, Walmart is having a sale on a bed-in-a-bag set that makes the sleeping situation one less thing to worry about.

Regularly priced at $44.96, this Mainstays 5-Piece Mint Stripe Bed in a Bag in twin/twin XL is currently on sale for $29.96, a savings of $15. The set is machine-washable and comes with a comforter, a pillowcase, a sham, one fitted sheet and one flat sheet. The only color specifically included in the sale is Mint Stripe, which is a light aqua-green color with white stripes.

Because all the items come in one bag, it’s easy to take them with you, then unpack and set up once you’ve arrived at the dorm. Along with being a great gift for a college student, the bedding set would also work well in a child’s bedroom or a guest room with a twin bed.

If you don’t want the Mint Stripe color, you’ll notice that other in-stock styles in the same size are also priced at $29.96. They’re not marked as being on sale, so you can choose one of those anytime. Pick from 20 different style options.

No coupon codes or memberships are required for the deal, but some colors and size combinations have already sold out, so you’ll want to add it to your cart quickly. Walmart also does not say how long the sale will last, so it may change soon without notice.

If you need a different size, you’ll also find the set in full, queen and king (with an extra pillowcase and sham) though none of those sizes are on sale. Prices for the larger sizes range from $34.96-$44.96 for the Mint Stripe set.

Buy Mainstays 5-Piece Mint Stripe Bed in a Bag, Twin/Twin XL from Walmart for $29.96 (was $44.96).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.