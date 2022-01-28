Bidens introduce Willow, the new White House cat

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added a cat to their pet family.

The cat's name is Willow, and she's a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white feline from Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson for the first lady says Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite treats, toys and plenty of room to sniff and explore.

The first lady named Willow after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy that the president introduced just before Christmas.

Besides Commander, the Bidens have kept two other dogs in their year in the White House — Champ and Major.

Major became the first rescue dog to call the White House home. He was rescued in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. The now four-year-old German Shepherd was involved in two biting incidences last March and no longer lives at the White House.

The Bidens' other White House dog, 13-year-old Champ, died in June.