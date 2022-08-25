77-year-old goes viral after singing at Goodwill store

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCPO)— A 77-year-old woman is making waves online for her impromptu performance.

Deanna Garvin visited a Goodwill store in Ohio, looking for a karaoke machine after hers broke. She found one and started singing in the store.

John Schuerfranz stopped and recorded her.

"I heard this lady singing and I thought, 'Well I gotta see what's going on,'" Schuerfranz said. "So I got my phone and started taping it because I thought, 'I gotta share this with the world because this lady is an angel right here with her voice.'"

More than 35,000 people watched Schuerfranz's Facebook video of Garvin singing, "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands."

"I love that song," Garvin said. "I love it. I sing it to the kids. I love that song. I do love singing, even though I can't sing!"

Garvin became a viral sensation.

"I've never had this much attention in my life," Garvin said. "I might get used to this after a while!"

As for the karaoke machine she went into the store to purchase, Garvin said someone bought it for her.

"I didn't even have to pay for it," she said.

This story was originally reported by Tanya O'Rourke on wcpo.com.