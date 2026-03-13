FAA issues ground stops after 'strong chemical smell' affects Potomac air traffic controller facility

Several airports in the Northeastern U.S. stopped their traffic on Friday when a 'strong chemical smell' was reported at an air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday.

Equipment outages were listed as the cause of ground stops at Baltimore-Washington International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, lasting through at least 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

"The FAA has temporarily stopped traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) because of a strong chemical smell at the Potomac TRACON that is impacting some air traffic controllers," the FAA told Scripps News in a statement.

The stoppages were forecast to affect airspace from the U.S. East Coast through the Midwest.

There was a medium probability that the ground stops at the affected airports would be extended, according to the FAA.

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A separate ground stop was in effect for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to staffing issues.

Arriving flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were also briefly stopped earlier on Friday due to snowy and icy conditions.

As of Friday afternoon, there had been close to 7,000 delays affecting U.S. flights, and 647 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

This is a developing story and will be updated.