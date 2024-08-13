Massachusetts is the best state to live in, Louisiana ranks last, report says

Despite not being a relatively affordable state, Massachusetts was deemed the No. 1 state to live in the U.S. for 2024, according to a new report from Wallet Hub.

The report factored things like affordability, economy, education and health, and quality of life. While Massachusetts ranked No. 44 out of 50 for affordability, it came in No. 15 for the economy, No. 1 for education and health and No. 6 for quality of life.

The report notes the state has the lowest premature death rate in the country and the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health. The report also says it has the best statewide school system and fourth-best graduation rate in the U.S.

Rounding out the top 5 of best states to live, Florida ranked No. 2 as it has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S. New Jersey ranked No. 3 as it has the highest median income in the country.

Utah came in No. 4 as it has a strong economy and one of the lowest poverty rates. New Hampshire ranked No. 5 as it has the lowest crime rate among U.S. states, the report indicates.

Louisiana ranked dead last among best states to live. The state ranks near the bottom on metrics such as unemployment rate, income growth and graduation rate.

New Mexico, Arkansas, Alaska and Nevada also were among the bottom five states to live.

In the report, Randal Ice, professor emeritus at the University of Central Oklahoma, said there are many factors to consider if choosing to relocate to another state.

"Choosing a place to live is a highly personal decision. There are many factors, ranging from family considerations to weather to financial considerations," he said. The decision for many people varies during their lives. First, an analysis of the pros and cons of any location should be determined, then a visit to the location would be a very good idea as the decision is more than can sometimes be quantified. Quality of life needs to be at the center of the decision, and that will vary from person to person."

You can see where every state ranks on Wallet Hub's website.