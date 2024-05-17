Recall reissued for electric ranges that can spontaneously turn on

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reissued a recall on Thursday of over 200,000 Frigidaire and Kenmore electric ranges capable of spontaneously turning on.

The CPSC initially announced the recall in 2009, but since then, Electrolux, the maker of the ranges, has received at least 212 reports of the ranges behaving erratically. The CPSC also said that there have been 14 reports of fires and eight reports of injuries involving burns to the hands or arms, as well as smoke inhalation, since 2009.

The ranges were sold nationwide from June 2001 through August 2009.

The CPSC said the ranges can turn on spontaneously without being switched on; fail to turn off after being switched off; or heat to different temperatures than selected. The recall includes 28 models of Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges. A full list of model numbers is available on the CPSC website.

The CPSC said in some cases, the ranges can be repaired. If the range cannot be repaired, owners can receive a $50 electronic gift card and reimbursement of up to $60 for the haul-away fee for their recalled range.

In the meantime, the CPSC is encouraging consumers not to place any items on the range when not in use.

Range owners should contact Electrolux to find out about repair or replacement options. Consumers can contact the company by phone at 888-845-8226 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at potentiometerrecall@electrolux.com or online at https://www.ema-recall.com/potentiometer .