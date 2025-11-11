More than 900k bottles of Costco prosecco recalled for shattering risks

A wine company is recalling bottles of Prosecco sold at Costco due to the risk of bottles shattering and causing lacerations.

F&F Fine Wines has announced a recall of Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG. The bottles pose a risk of breaking or shattering, and may then cut the user.

The company says there have been ten reports of shattering bottles, and one case where a user was injured as a result.

The drink was sold in green glass bottles with the UPC 196633883742. The recall applies to more than 941,000 individual bottles sold in Costco stores.

Affected bottles were sold between April and August of 2025, in Costco stores in Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Users are directed to throw away any recalled bottles and contact Ethica Wines to arrange a refund from Costco.