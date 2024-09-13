Boar's Head plant at center of deadly listeria outbreak is shutting down

The Boar’s Head plant at the center of a deadly listeria outbreak in the U.S. is shutting down.

Certain meat and poultry products produced at the plant in Jarratt, Virginia, and distributed to several states have been linked to nine deaths and 57 hospitalizations, as of the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 Union, which represents workers at the Boar’s Head plant in Jarratt, announced the facility was shutting down in a statement on Friday.

“Everyone agrees this unprecedented tragedy was not the fault of the workforce, so it is especially unfortunate that the Jarratt plant must close indefinitely and put so many men and women out of work. Thankfully these workers have a union they can count on to always have their backs. We appreciate the extraordinary efforts Boar’s Head has made to keep our members on the job as long as possible and to ensure everyone is taken care of during this process,” said the union in its statement.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the company that will provide our members with the opportunity to transfer to other Boar’s Head facilities or to accept a severance package well above and beyond what is required under the law. In the meantime, we will continue to meet the needs of our members to get them back on their feet, including coordinating with management and the state to provide job placement and other support services for those who choose not to remain with the company,” it said.

A recall over listeria concerns was originally announced on July 26, and was expanded days later to include an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.