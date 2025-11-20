5 Days of Feasting: Transform carrots with this easy sage and maple recipe

Vegetables don’t have to be the forgotten side dish on Thanksgiving, especially when they look and taste like this.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is elevating a holiday staple with a vibrant twist, turning simple carrots into a show-stopping side.

Her sage and maple rainbow carrots recipe brings color, flavor and freshness to the table, and it’s surprisingly easy to pull off.

Sage and Maple Rainbow Carrots

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



2 lb rainbow carrots, peeled and halved lengthwise

2 tbsp avocado oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp fresh sage, chopped

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp black pepper

Optional Toppings for Serving



Fresh sage

Fresh parsley

Pomegranate seeds

Instructions



Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Wash the rainbow carrots and slice in half lengthwise if thick. Optional step is peeling the carrots but this is not necessary if they are cleaned well.

Place carrots on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

In a small bowl, mix the herbs, olive oil, maple syrup, and spices.

Pour the mixture over the carrots and toss gently to coat.

Lay the carrots out in a single layer on the baking sheet.

Roast for 30-35 minutes, flipping halfway through, until tender and caramelized.

Garnish with extra fresh sage, parsley, or pomegranate seeds before serving.

Watch 5 Days of Feasting during "Morning Rush" all this week at 9:30 a.m. ET, streaming on Scripps News.