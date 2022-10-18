Lawrence Tech University professor uses billboard to get new kidney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A professor at Lawrence Technical University in Southfield is calling on the community in hopes of getting a new kidney.

A few years ago, Scott Schneider learned his kidneys were failing. The physics instructor says he started doing dialysis treatments at night in 2021 but doctors advised him the best solution to his diagnosis would be a kidney transplant.

"I sort of lost the kidney lottery," said Schneider.

Schneider says he hasn't returned to teaching in person in his classroom since the pandemic hit. He says although he is stable, his advanced-stage kidney disease leaves him unsure of the state of his immune system at any given time.

Schneider says no one in his family is eligible to donate the organ to him. He's now one of more than 100,000 Americans awaiting help from a stranger willing to donate the gift of life.

"Close to 90 patients are saved daily because of the generous donation from deceased donors," said Dr. Sarah Suliman with Beaumont Health.

Dr. Suliman is a transplant nephrologist. She says 2/3 of transplant recipients receive their needed organs from deceased donors but that can mean waiting for a long time. The average wait time in Michigan is 4-6 years currently which is why Schneider says many patients die without ever getting the transplant they need. She says this is why a live donor is the best option.

"The kidney itself lasts longer from a living donor. The lifetime for a deceased donor kidney is usually about 10-11 years compared to 18-20 years for a live donor," she added.

Suliman says live donors are not required to live differently, acquire special diets or start medication in order to donate. She says they also don't necessarily run the risk of hurting their own health by giving.

Schneider and his family have started looking at creative ways to get help. They made a website, added stickers to his car, and took to social media.

They also put up a billboard near 8 Mile and the Lodge Freeway with some help from Outfront Media, the company that owns the billboard. Schneider's family says the billboard company offered the digital ad free of charge for several hours a day.

Schneider's students say they hope to see him back in the classroom soon.

"It’s kind of not been fun without him here," said LTU student Alec Ferensic, "I just hope someone who is healthy and able can reach out and get him the kidney he needs."

Schneider says he's hopeful he'll get the call he's been waiting for soon.

"I’ve got a little bit of kidney function still which is good. I want to hold on to what little I’ve got and the dialysis is working and keeping me stable but who knows how long it stays that way," Schneider said.

For more information on how to donate a kidney to Scott, visit his donation website. For information on how to become a donor in general, head to the State of Michigan website.