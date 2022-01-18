Lansing man accused of killing the mother of his children and her mother arraigned on murder charges

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing man accused of shooting and killing the mother his children and her mother was arraigned on murder charges today.

Brion Reynolds, 23, is facing two counts of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and two felony firearms charges.

Reynolds is charged in connection with the Sept. 16 shooting that killed Alexis Brown and her mother, Michelle Roper at a home in the 1200 block of West Michigan Avenue.

A 6-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting.

Reynolds was on the run for months before turning himself in to police on Monday.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference in 54-A District Court on Jan. 27.

