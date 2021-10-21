Kalamazoo Public Schools Extends Mask Mandate

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public School announced that its universal mask mandates will continue for all students for the second trimester; from November 29, 2021 to March 11, 2022.

KPS launched its Virtual School as an option for parents as they returned to in-person learning this fall; and the chance to transition into in-person learning for those students is available for this upcoming trimester, prompting renewed the mask mandate.

The school district says with anticipation of large gatherings for the holidays, the approaching influenza season and a lack vaccine availability for younger student, mask mandates are the best strategy to avoid remote learning for large groups.

The mask mandate's necessity will be reassessed before March 14.

Kalamazoo School district's health and safety plan is outlined on their website.

KPS encourages students and staff eligible to get the vaccine be vaccinated. A Pfizer booster clinic will be held in the Kalamazoo Central Parking lot on Tuesday, November 2. Details on times and registration will be released when they're available.

