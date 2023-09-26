Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner agree to temporarily keep kids in New York

Days after actress Sophie Turner sued musician Joe Jonas for allegedly withholding their children's passports, the parents have agreed to keep their kids in the U.S. — for now.

Court documents filed Monday say the pair, who are in the midst of a divorce, both consented to an interim court order stating their two daughters will temporarily stay in New York's Southern and Eastern districts, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

The former couple of four years have agreed to the order "without prejudice" to either party's claims and defenses," meaning Turner's lawsuit filed last week still stands.

The "Game of Thrones" actress sued the Jonas Brothers' singer for keeping their daughters — 3-year-old Willa and a 14-month-old identified only as D. in court filings — "wrongfully retained" from their "habitual residence of England."

The suit states the pair had chosen to make England their "forever home" in April, but in August, both parents agreed to keep the kids — who have dual citizenship — stateside with Jonas while Turner filmed a series in the U.K., as he had more time during the day to spend with the girls.

But when Turner came back to New York in September to bring the girls back to England according to plan, the suit states she was instead met with Jonas filing for divorce — which she says she found out about through the media, which Jonas has claimed is false.

The couple reportedly met on Sept. 17 to discuss the separation, Turner's petition and the children's return to England. But Turner alleges Jonas refused to give her the children's passports.

Turner's petition states the children are "both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life" in England, with Willa attending school there.

But a representative for Jonas told CNN the kids "have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S.," but that he was "of course also okay with the kids being raised" in both countries.

The next proceeding in Turner's lawsuit is scheduled for Oct. 3, meaning the kids will have to stay in New York until then at least. If they're removed, the court has the right to "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition."

