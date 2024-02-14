Jill Biden's 'Valentine to the Country' display at the White House

Roses are red, violets are blue, the White House looks cute on Valentine's too!

First lady Jill Biden shared her "Valentine to the Country" by sprucing up the White House's north lawn with the cutest art display.

This year's setup features a big wooden red envelope, painted in her handwriting: "To America with Love...," alongside a similar-sized open pink envelope with the message: "Happy Valentine's Day 2024—XOXO, Jill," and right next to the first lady's cute letters, sits a whimsical three-dimensional wooden box filled with wooden Sweethearts-like candy, each painted with messages of love, gratitude, and optimism.

The Sweethearts messages include "Be Kind," "Joe+Jill, "Love," "I Heart U," "Do Good," "XOXO," "U R Special," "Be Mine," "Never Give Up," "Reach Out," "Open Your Heart," "Choose Love," "Appreciate You," "Thank You," "We Believe in You," "Keep the Faith," "Dream Big," "Share Gratitude," and "Love you more."

According to Biden's office, she also decked out the inside of the White House for all the folks from the public who go on tours to admire and enjoy.

Valentine's Day holds a special place in Biden's heart, and Wednesday marked her fourth year of sharing her love for Americans through a charming lawn display.

Last year, the lawn was decorated with adorable wooden artwork of handprints from children of military families, along with wooden paintings of the first dog and cat.

