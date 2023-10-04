IU professor among 160 arrested in Ohio human trafficking operation

A statewide crackdown of a human trafficking operation in Ohio led to the arrest of 160 people.

One of those was a professor at Indiana University — 44-year-old Ramesh Karki.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the bust, known as “Operation Buyer’s Remorse,” sought to arrest those looking to buy sex, and also identify the victims.

All kinds of people were arrested as officials said they scanned every corner of the state, including Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, Youngstown, Marietta and Portsmouth. People as young as 17 and as old as 84 were taken into custody.

“Those arrested come from all backgrounds, including an EMT, nurses, educators, retirees, former law enforcement officers, self-employed individuals, delivery drivers, and others,” the attorney general’s office said in a press release.

Search warrants were executed in massage parlors and tens of thousands of dollars were seized.

The suspects were arrested for attempting to have sex with minors, promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools, among other things. Some encounters with law enforcement led to felony arrests.

Police interviewed 104 human trafficking survivors, who were provided with services from health care and social service organizations, Yost’s office said.

“Nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and service organizations participated in this operation – I am grateful for each and every partner who dedicated their time and resources, as we all play a key role in the fight against human trafficking,” Yost said. “Our message is simple: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!”

A full list of arrestees can be found here.

