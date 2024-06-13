‘It looks like Vegas’, plans to convert Lansing City Hall into hotel

Back in 2017, the city of Lansing received a proposal from Beilter to convert the City Hall Building into a hotel.

The plan is expected to cost around $47 Million.

“Wow, it looks like Vegas,” said resident Rick Darnell.

It may not be Vegas, but it is a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan for the Lansing City Hall building.

“Paul Beitler, who is a developer in Chicago, made a proposal in 2017, so many years ago, it was an excellent proposal to retain this building and to gut it and make it into a hotel,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Schor said he fully supports the plan and said it comes at perfect timing.

About a month ago, the city announced it will be building a new city hall building on a parking lot on the corner of Grand and Lenewee.

“Now that we are moving out of city hall, we need to finalize what to do with this building and now Beitler just wants to buy the location at the accessed value,” Schor said.

The accessed value for the city hall building is about $2.8 million dollars.

To achieve the developer's goal of converting city hall into a180 room hotel, with a restaurant and cocktail lounge that all over looks the capitol will cost Beitler just over $47 million. But before plans are finalized.

“I think think this is a really good move in the right direction for downtown Lansing,” said councilwoman Trini Pehilvanoglu. “We've done so much to expand the development in downtown and this does just that.”

There’s a public comment session scheduled for the project on June 24.