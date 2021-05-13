Israeli-Palestinian conflict inches closer to war

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israel-Palestinian conflict is inching closer to war after rockets rained down in Israeli cities this week; leading to Israeli-led air raids, killing at least 70 people, including children.

Israeli officials say the violence began during a racial "civil war" between Arabs and Jews in Israeli streets during Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims. This happening despite a nighttime curfew and state of emergency. Monday, police intervened at Al-Aqsa mosque with tear gas and stun grenades, leading to multiple arrests and several people injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently condemned racial violence on both sides. "Nothing justifies the lynching of Arabs by Jews, and nothing justifies the lynching of Jews by Arabs," Netanyahu said. "To the citizens of Israel, I say that I do not care if your blood is boiling. You cannot take the law into your own hands."

Israeli militants say violent tensions rose to an all-time high throughout the week after Hamas terrorists fired rockets from the Gaza Strip over Israeli cities. Israel responded with air raids, now stepping up defense after destroying key Hamas targets.

United Nations officials in the Middle East are now demanding a cease-fire, warning the fighting is escalating toward a full scale war. Political uncertainties on both sides are also a moving piece in this violence as the the blood shed shows no signs of stopping.