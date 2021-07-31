Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible overnight in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity are the main highlights of Saturday's daytime forecast. Dry conditions will quickly be taken over by isolated rain showers Saturday evening, as a cold front is expected to pass over West Michigan. Models are indicating this front to pass over the region after 8 p.m. in the evening.

A few spotty thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but West Michigan will luckily stay away from severe weather chances for the weekend. Rain will be limited and not everyone will see showers. Brief rain showers will persist into Sunday morning.

After Sunday, West Michigan settles in to a dry weather streak. Sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and pleasant weather is in the forecast Monday through Friday.

