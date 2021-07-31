Watch
Homepage

Actions

Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible overnight in West Michigan

items.[0].videoTitle
Saturday Morning Forecast - July 31st
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 08:00:00-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity are the main highlights of Saturday's daytime forecast. Dry conditions will quickly be taken over by isolated rain showers Saturday evening, as a cold front is expected to pass over West Michigan. Models are indicating this front to pass over the region after 8 p.m. in the evening.

Saturday Evening Outlook.png

A few spotty thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but West Michigan will luckily stay away from severe weather chances for the weekend. Rain will be limited and not everyone will see showers. Brief rain showers will persist into Sunday morning.

After Sunday, West Michigan settles in to a dry weather streak. Sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and pleasant weather is in the forecast Monday through Friday.

WXMI_7day.jpeg

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 weather team on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time